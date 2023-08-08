BJP leader revives after being declared ‘dead’ in Agra

Agra, Aug 8 It was nothing less than a miracle for the family of former BJP president of Agra, Mahesh Baghel (65), who regained consciousness while the relatives were preparing for his cremation, hours after being pronounced dead by doctors at a private hospital in the city.

At the hospital, doctors had said Baghel's organs had failed.

Baghel's health had deteriorated on Sunday night, forcing family members to rush him to Pushpanjali Hospital for treatment.

After preliminary investigations, doctors pronounced him dead.

On Monday, his family brought him to their residence in the Sarai Khwaja area for the last rites. It was at home that some of his kin noticed ‘movement’ in Baghel's body.

The BJP leader's sons, Abhishek and Ankit, recounted that upon reaching home, their father regained consciousness, surprising everyone by opening his eyes.

“My brother showed signs of life 30 minutes after he was declared dead by doctors. It is a miracle that he is alive,” Baghel's brother Lakhan Singh said.

Baghel was immediately rushed to another private hospital in New Agra, where he is currently admitted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor