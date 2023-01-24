BJP leader shot dead in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 24 Manipur BJP leader Laishram Rameswor Singh was shot dead by some armed miscreants near his house at Khetri Leikai in Thoubal district on Tuesday, police said.

Police, who have arrested one of the suspects, said that the reason of the killing is not yet known while a probe is on to unearth the motive and nab the culprits.

Singh, 50, the convener of the state ex-servicemen cell of the ruling BJP, was standing near the gate of his house when the gunmen, came in a car, fired at him and then fled. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The slain BJP leader's body was brought to the BJP state office in Imphal after post mortem examination and party leaders, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, paid floral tributes, and strongly condemned the "cowardly killing".

Police have tracked down the car, and its driver reportedly disclosed the details of the assailants. Search operations are on to arrest the killers.

