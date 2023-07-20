BJP leader Vijay Singh died of heart attack, not lathi charge: Patna DM

Patna July 20 The district administration in Patna said on Thursday that as per the the post-mortem report of BJP leader Vijay Singh, he died on July 13 due to a heart attack and not because of police lathi charge.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh said that the autopsy report has been submitted by the medical board which says that death was caused due to heart attack, and not because of lathi charge.

Vijay Singh, a BJP leader from Jahanabad, had come to Patna to take part in a protest march on July 13. He died in the Chajju Bagh area. BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Samrat Chaudhary and others, had claimed that he died due to police lathi charge.

However, the district administration had said on July 13 that Vijay Singh was found unconscious in the Chajju Bagh area, adding that he was not present in the Dak Bungalow Chowk where the police had resorted to lathi charge.

“Vijay Singh and his friend Mahesh Chandravansi were spotted near the JP roundabout at 1.19 p.m., heading towards the Chajju Bagh road, whereas the lathi charge took place at 12.55 p.m. Vijay was alive 20 minutes after the lathi charge. There was not a single scratch on his body. He was found unconscious between 1.22 p.m. and 1.27 p.m. which has been confirmed by CCTV footage,” the DM said.

Earlier, Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra said: “The lathi charge took place at Dak Bungalow Chowk at 12.55 p.m. and Vijay Singh was seen walking in the Chajju Bagh area at 1.22 p.m. In another CCTV footage, an empty cycle rickshaw was visible near Durga apartment at 1.27 p.m. and Vijay Singh and his friend reached Tara Hospital in the same rickshaw at 1.32 p.m.

"This means something happened in those 10 minutes between 1.22 p.m. and 1.32 p.m. In another CCTV footage, he could be seen collapsing on the road near a transformer at 1.23 p.m. I want to clarify that there was no police deployment in the Chajju Bagh area. It is a completely different location from Dak Bunglow Chowk.”

