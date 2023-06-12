BJP leaders also attended AAP rally against ordinance, claims Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 12 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday that several BJP leaders attended his 'Maha Rally' held at Ramlila Ground against the ordinance brought by the central government.

Without naming anyone, he tweeted "A few leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also attended the Maha-Rally held at Ramlila Ground yesterday, and they were also saying that Prime Minister Modi did not do the right thing by bringing this ordinance."

On Sunday, the AAP organised the 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Ground, which was also attended by former Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

During the rally, Kejriwal claimed to have the support of all opposition parties, stating that he would pressure the central government to withdraw the ordinance.

He also accused the entire BJP of hindering the development work in Delhi by introducing the ordinance.

At the rally, Kejriwal mentioned that on May 11, the Supreme Court's constitution bench issued a favourable order for Delhi. However, on May 19, PM Modi rejected it, stating that he did not accept the Supreme Court's decision.



