BJP leaders are in benami businesses: AICC Ex-Secy

Panaji, July 29 Former AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar on Friday alleged that the BJP leaders were involved in running 'benami businesses' and the 'Goa Restaurant' issue has exposed it.

"It has become clear that BJP leaders are involved in running 'benami businesses', after Union Minister Smriti Irani's family-run illegal restaurant in Goa got exposed. Now the Enforcement Directorate should step in and investigate," Chodankar said reacting to ongoing controversy over operation of 'Silly Souls Cafe' at Assagao village in North Goa.

"BJP and RSS leaders should come clear on whether they support Irani family's Benami business and serving of pork and beef in an illegal restaurant. Miss Zoish Irani has herself claimed to be serving pork and beef items in an interview, which is now become viral after illegal benami business was exposed." Chodankar, Former Goa GPCC chief said.

"Smriti Irani's family-run restaurant is the best example of how BJP leaders are into running benami businesses by using government machinery," he stated.

"Though Union Minister Irani has denied that her family is running restaurant in Goa, there is sufficient circumstantial evidence about her family's involvement in it," Chodankar said.

"This is an open and shut case of benami business and fit for the investigation by Enforcement Directorate. If the ED dares to inquire with Superintendent of Excise Department, entire truth in the matter will come to light," he said.

"This officer (Superintendent of Excise) was aware about the death of Anthony D'gama, one who had obtained license for restaurant. But the license was renewed without insisting on Police verification and other mandatory documents," Chodankar said, adding that BJP used government machinery for the purpose.

Smriti Irani has already clarified that her daughter is not involved in running restaurant in Goa and has issued legal notices to Congress leaders demanding an apology from them.

