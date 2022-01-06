BJP leaders, CMs hold prayers at temples across country for well being of PM

New Delhi, Jan 6 Senior BJP leaders including the chief ministers of party ruled states are holding prayers at temples across the country for the well being and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Biplab Kumar Deb are participating in prayers in their respective states. Several party office bearers are also taking part in prayers organised in different temples in the national capital.

The prayers are being held a day after Prime Minister Modi's security was breached in Punjab. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Chouhan chanted the "Mahamrityunjaya" mantra for the Prime Minister's welfare in Bhopal's Gufa temple at 1 p.m. Tripura chief minister Deb prayed at Meher Kalibari in Agartala. Mahamrityunjaya chants were also raised in all the Shiv temples in Madhya Pradesh including Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar Jyotirlingas.

Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Baijayant Panda visited the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi and national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam participated in a prayer meeting at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place here. Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary Arun Singh will visit a temple in Preet Vihar in the national capital in the evening.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the party, will hold marches across the country in the evening. BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya tweeted, "Congress deliberately put the life of the PM at risk yesterday. This was an attack not only on the office of PM but on democracy itself. BJYM strongly condemns this criminal act. BJYM will hold large Mashaal Marches at 6 PM today evening at all districts across country." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working tirelessly for our safety and security in spite of indomitable challenges from all corners. Today, I join the nation in praying for his health and long life through Mahamrityunjay Jaap that is being held across the nation," Surya further tweeted.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta along with other state leaders also chanted the Mahamrityunjaya Jaap.

The Prime Minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozpur due to the security breach. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi was visiting Ferozpur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, taking cognisance of the security breach, has sought a detailed report from the state government. It also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor