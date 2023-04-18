BJP leaders involved in sand mining in Bihar, claims JD-U

Patna, April 18 With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the Bihar government over an attack by the sand mafia on a Mines Department team, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday hit back at the saffron party saying its leaders are involved in sand mining.

Sand mafia members on Monday attacked a Mines Department team and brutally thrashed a woman mining inspector on the banks of the Sone river in Patna district. The incident happened in Parev village.

"Jivan Kumar (previously a JD-U member) is involved in sand mining in that area. A raid of Income Tax took place on his premises just before the MLC election. He was also booked under the IPC section. Besides, a number of FIRs were also registered against him. Still, the BJP gave a ticket to him under teacher's quota and he won the election," JD-U leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Jha said.

"BJP is a 'self-fed' washing machine wherein each and every leader is clean. BJP leaders are involved in sand mining," he added.

Condemning the attack on the woman official, another JD-U leader Sunil Kumar said: "The attack on a woman officer is an extremely serious matter. At least 45 people were arrested. The Nitish Kumar government will not let anyone go scot free. We will break the back-bone of the sand mafias."

