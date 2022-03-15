BJP leadership discuss formation of governments at PM's house

New Delhi, March 15 A meeting of top BJP leadership was underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday evening to discuss the formation of the party's governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Sources said that BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh were present in the meeting, chaired by Modi.

Sources said that the key agenda of discussion was the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand where incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the polls despite the party winning a two-thirds majority.

"In Uttarakhand, we are in a peculiar position. Our Chief Minister lost the polls and the party won. The party central leadership has to take a call on whether Dhami will be given a chance to lead the state or not. Making Dhami, who lost the polls, the Chief Minister will be against the BJP's practice to give responsibility to a person who lost the poll. The issue of Dhami will be discussed in the meeting," a BJP leader said.

Sources further said that apart from the Chief Ministers, composition of new cabinets in these four states would also be discussed in the meeting.

Before meeting with Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Nadda and Santhosh met state leadership of Uttarakhand and Manipur including incumbent chief minister Dhami and N. Biren Singh, respectively, at the party headquarters.

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was expected to reach the national capital by Tuesday night, however, there is no confirmation about the Goa BJP President.

"Sawant is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi, Nadda, Amit Shah and other senior leaders including Central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and L. Murugan on Wednesday," a party insider said.

