BJP leading in 241 seats in UP, SP ahead in 103

New Delhi, March 10 The ruling BJP was leading in 241 seats and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in 103 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission trends on Thursday showed.

Trends were available for 379 seats of 403 till 11 a.m. The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were leading in four Assembly constituencies each. Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal is leading in five Assembly seats. Apna Dal (Soneylal) is leading in nine Assembly seats, Janata Dal (United) in one, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in two and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in three. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading in seven seats.

Early vote share percentages showed BJP has 42.31 per cent votes counted, SP 31.70 per cent, RLD 3.36 per cent, BSP 12.88 per cent and Congress 2.56 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban seats and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was trailing from Sirathu.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was leading from the Karhal Assembly constituency. Minister in Uttar Pradesh government Srikant Sharma was leading from Mathura.

Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined SP before the election, is trailing from Fazilnagar.

In Varanasi South in which Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated, SP's Kameshwar alias Kishan Dixit is leading and minister in Yogi government Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari is trailing.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar is leading from Zahoorabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor