BJP makes plan to make Odisha 'BJD-mukt'

Bhubaneswar, May 20 Ahead of 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared its strategy to make Odisha 'BJD-mukt', said senior BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar here on Saturday.

The party held its state executive meeting here which was attended by state President Manmohan Samal, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Bishweswar Tudu, state in-charges Sunil Bansal and D. Purandeswari, MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Lekhashree criticised the BJD government over the chit fund scam, Kotia border dispute, corruption and deteriorating law and order situation. She said the main aim of her party is to free the state of the 'misrule' of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been in power in Odisha since 2000. The party has prepared a strategy in its executive committee meeting, she added.

The BJP will reach 1 crore families in Odisha and make them aware of various centrally-sponsored welfare schemes and the failure of the BJD government, Samantsinghar said.

The party has prepared a detailed blueprint to strengthen the party at grassroots and planned several political activities in each Assembly and Lok Sabha segment, sources said.

"Proud to be a part of the 'Vichar Parivar' that is always in the pursuit of 'Seva, Vikas & Vishwas.' Guided by the mantra of 'nation-first', we are steadfast in our resolve to win hearts, leave no one behind and 'MODIfy' Odisha," Pradhan said in a tweet after attending the meet.

Reacting to BJP's 'BJD-mukt' Odisha remark, BJD leader and Minister Pramila Mallik said, "The people of the entire country are thinking of making BJP-mukt Bharat. If they (BJP leaders) will ask the people, they will know who the people want to wipe out. During the last nine years, the BJP government has failed to take a single good initiative for the welfare of the people."

"Where are the 'Achha din'? Good days have arrived only for the capitalists and industrialists, not for the poor people," she said.



