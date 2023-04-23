"BJP misleading people, doing divisive politics": Bengal Minister Shashi Panja on alleged rape, murder of minor girl

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 : West Bengal Women and Social Welfare Minister Shashi Panja on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misleading people and doing divisive politics over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in the North Dinajpur district.

"They are misleading people and doing divisive politics. We condemn this. BJP is using this matter for their own publicity. They came with press deliberately," TMC Minister said.

This comes after a video has been shared on Twitter alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in North Dinajpur's Kaliaganj, West Bengal. Further, in the video police can be seen dragging the body of the victim ruthlessly and inappropriately.

Minister Panja further alleged, "BJP created obstruction on the road that's why police had to get the body of the girl. They made a video and made it viral."

"Why would police hide anything? BJP doesn't care a girl has died and that she must get justice," the TMC minister added.

Informing about the investigation, Women's Minister said, "Two persons have already been arrested. An investigation is underway."

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Bharati Ghosh lashed out at police officials and said that they overlooked all the rules.

Criticising the police officials for overlooking the sensitiveness of the case, the BJP leader said, "Police dragged the body in a very insensitive manner. Police have become active participants in the whole process of crime. They are trying to cover the crime scene, destroy evidence and save culprits."

Bharati Ghosh also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation should investigate the matter.

Talking on the allegation of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that the police didn't allow them to meet the victim's family, Bharati Ghosh said, "BJP MLAs were not allowed to meet the victim's family. However, the president of TMC was allowed. This is not done. We expected the criminal justice system to be neutral."

BJP leader also alleged that the silence of higher police officials in the matter is dangerous for the state's democracy.

She said, "The victim was raped and murdered but the police are quiet. Higher officials of the police, including the District Magistrate (DM), Collector, and Chief Secretary all are silent. This silence is dangerous for the state's democracy."

