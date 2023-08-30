BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal under fire for calling Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal 'corrupt'

Jaipur, Aug 30 The BJP leadership has slapped a disciplinary notice on party MLA and former Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal for publicly terming Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal a "corrupt" leader.

On the instructions of State President C.P Joshi, the State Disciplinary Committee has issued a show cause notice to the Shahpura (Bhilwara) MLA seeking a reply within ten days.

"With such a statement, you have tarnished BJP's reputation. It comes under the definition of breach of discipline as per the party's constitution," the notice reads.

Meghwal had called the Union Minister "corrupt number one", adding that he will write to PM Modi seeking his expulsion from the cabinet.

He went to the extent of describing Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a better Chief Minister.

The reason behind Meghwal's outburst is apparently the possibility of tickets being cut from Shahpura this time.

He made the statement on Monday while participating as the chief guest in a programme of Mansoori Samaj in Kothia village of Shahpur.

His showering of praises on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has triggered speculation of him switching over to the Congress soon.

