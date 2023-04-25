BJP MLA Raghumani Singh resigns as Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency chairman citing "personal reasons"

Imphal (Mpur) [India], April 25 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kh Raghum Singh has resigned from the chairmanship of the Mpur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MREDA) citing "personal reasons".

In his resignation letter to Mpur Chief Minister N Biren Singh dated April 25, Kh Raghum Singh said that he resigned from the post "for personal reasons and also in the public interest, it is felt that my continuance as chairman of MREDA is not called for at this juncture".

Earlier three BJP MLAs resigned from their administrative posts in the state.

Last week, BJP MLA Paonam Brojen Singh from Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency tendered his resignation from the post of Chairman of Mpur Development Society.

He cited 'personal grounds' as the reason behind the resignation.

Earlier, on April 17, BJP MLA from Mpur's Langthabal Assembly constituency, Karam Shyam, resigned from the Chairman post of the Tourism Corporation of Mpur.

Shyam who tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh alleged that he was not assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Mpur.

BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh resigned as the adviser to Mpur's CM on April 13. In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility".

