BJP MLA slams Nitish Kumar for 'slow' pace of development in Bihar

Patna, Aug 1 Despite BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announcing that his party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in coalition with JD(U) in Bihar, the saffron leaders are continuing to target the Nitish Kumar government.

The latest onslaught was taken by a BJP MLA from Lauria and a Bhojpuri filmmaker who said that the development work of the state is very slow. He targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister of Art and Culture Alok Ranjan as well. The latter is a BJP MLA from Saharsa.

"When I was the minister of art and culture and youth affairs in 2014, I had proposed for a film city in Valmikinagar, apart from an international cricket stadium. The chief minister took the film city to Rajgir which was not an ideal place as the temperature is high there. My suggestion was ignored then. Moreover, the film city in Rajgir is not complete yet despite eight years having gone by," Bihari said, who came to Patna for the promotion of his film.

"There is not a question of discontent with Nitish Kumar but the way work is in progress, I am not satisfied. The actors, other production artists and technic are going to other states and struggling there. If we have the place, they could earn for their livelihood and build careers in their home state," Bihari said.

