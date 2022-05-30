BJP MP admitted education system is flawed in Gujarat: AAP leader

Ahmedabad, May 30 Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Isudan Gadhvi said on Monday that while the BJP tries to claim that the education system in Gujarat is very good, its lie has been exposed now.

Gadhvi was referring to a statement made by BJP MP from Bharuch, Mansukh Vasava, while addressing school children in Rajpipla, causing a stir in the state's political circles.

"The level of education in Narmada district is very low. I also have evidence that the level of education has gone down. Only a few young men and women from Gujarat get selected as IAS or IPS officers. Officers have become IPS in Gujarat due to promotio. In Gujarat's banks, less than 1 per cent of the managers' posts are held by Gujaratis," Vasava said.

Reacting to Vasava's statement, Gadhvi said that fees in private schools are increasing day by day, while the government schools in the state are in worse condition.

"Seeing the sorry state of affairs of Gujarat's education system, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had to visit Gujarat. He visited the schools and appealed to the government to improve the education system, but the BJP government never believes in any positive change," Gadhvi said.

"BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has now himself admitted that the education system in Gujarat is flawed. There are no proper government schools in the state where children can study," the AAP leader said.

"The state government estimates that there is a shortage of rooms in 18,000 schools while more than 700 schools are run by a single teacher. But the Education Minister says that if you do not think it is right, go to Delhi. Is Gujarat your estate? Why do Gujaratis have to go to Delhi for higher education? If good education is everyone's right, then why not in Gujarat," Gadhvi asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor