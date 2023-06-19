BJP MP files plea against Abhishek Banerjee over tension at Matua temple

Kolkata, June 19 BJP MP and Union Minister of State for Shipping Shantanu Thakur on Monday moved the Calcutta High Court against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the tension at the temple of Matua spiritual leader Late Binapani Devi a.l.a. Boro Ma at Thakurnagar in Bangaon on June 11.

In his petition, Thakur alleged that a group of Trinamool Congress leaders led by Banerjee assembled at the temple on June 11 thus spoiling its sanctity.

Instead of taking action against the offenders, he said the district police administration acted against the disciples of the temple, who were allegedly heckled by the ruling party supporters.

The petition has been filed at the Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, who has admitted the petition and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal police have also filed four FIRs against some central armed forces personnel after some people from the Matua community waved black flags at

him at the temple on June 11.

The FIRs were filed against those central armed forces personnel who were escorting Shantanu Thakur, who reached the spot on Sunday afternoon while the protests were being conducted.

In the FIRs, the state police have accused the central armed forces personnel of trying to stop them from performing their duties and also freeing one accused from the police.

On June 11, after Banerjeee reached the temple, several people from the Matua community started showing him black flags and shouting slogans claiming that he will not be allowed to enter the temple.

The situation turned even more serious as the local BJP Lok Sabha member from Bangaon and the Union minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Shantanu Thakur, escorted by central armed forces personnel and his associates, reached the spot.

