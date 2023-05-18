BJP MP from Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, dies at 72

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Haryana's Ambala, Rattan Lal Kataria, passed away on Thursday.He was 72 years old.According to the details, the three-time BJP MP was admitted to PGI Chandigarh, where he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar arrived at Kataria's residence and paid tributes to him.Rattan Lal Kataria served as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment till July 7, 2021. He got elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Ambala as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeating Congress candidate Raj Kumar Balmiki. Earlier, he was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha from Ambala as a candidate of the BJP.