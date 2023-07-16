BJP MP Praveen Nishad airlifted to AIIMS Delhi after condition deteriorates

Lucknow, July 16 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, Praveen Nishad has been airlifted to AIIMS Delhi after his health condition deteriorated.Praveen, the son of Nishad Party chief and UP Minister Sanjay Nishad, was admitted to a private hospital in Gorakhpur on Friday night after he complained of stomach ache.

As per local BJP leaders in Gorakhpur, 34-year-old Praveen was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi from Gorakhpur airport on Saturday evening when his condition deteriorated.

As per doctors, the MP has been suffering from pancreatitis (inflammation in the pancreas). He had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in the past too with similar complications.

Representative of the MP, Rajeev Nishad, said that Praveen was stable and undergoing treatment.

Praveen had shot to fame by winning the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in 2018 bypoll on an SP ticket.

In 2019, he switched over to BJP and contested from the neighbouring seat.

