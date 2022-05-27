BJP MP slams TMC govt on bill seeking CM Mamata to make Chancellor of Bengal varsities

BJP Lok Sabha MP Subhas Sarkar on Thursday lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'promoting corruption', as the West Bengal cabinet gave its nod to introduce a bill to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all State universities.

Speaking toon Thursday, Sarkar said, "This decision has been taken by the TMC government without any precedent. There is no such practice in any state. Every governor has become a chancellor only by the State University Act. They have found a new way to do corruption by changing the Act."

Notably, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the Chancellor is currently the chancellor of the state-run universities.

"TMC should understand that she (Mamata Banerjee) is not the permanent Chief Minister in West Bengal. In the state, there should be a guardian of the education sector who is above politics. Therefore, the governor has been made its chancellor. If any problem occurs on behalf of the chancellor, then one can comment whether it is right or wrong," he said.

BJP leader added, "This move by the West Bengal government paves a way to bring corruption in West Bengal. Mamata will be able to make any appointment in any state-run university according to her own."

The West Bengal cabinet has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the chief minister the chancellor of state-run universities, said West Bengal minister Bratya Basu on Thursday.

The move comes in the backdrop of West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar's clash with the state government over appointments of vice-chancellors across universities. Dhankar had earlier alleged that the state government had appointed several Vice-Chancellors without Raj Bhavan's consent.

( With inputs from ANI )

