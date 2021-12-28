BJP no longer party with difference, Parrikar acolytes being edged out: Goa BJP Minister

Panaji, Dec 28 The BJP is no longer a party with a difference and followers of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar are being sidelined by some powerful groups within the state BJP, Goa's Ports Minister and a BJP MLA Michael Lobo said on Tuesday.

"The BJP was known as a party with a difference. It is known lately that it is not a party with a difference. Party workers have no importance in the party now," Lobo told reporters here.

"Chosen candidates of Parrikar are being sidelined by the party. There are some groups within the party who do not want Manohar Parrikar's well-wishers, who want to take his legacy forward within the party," he said.

Parrikar died in office in 2019 and was succeeded by incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Incidentally, soon after Parrikar's death, the late Chief Minister's son Utpal has also claimed that the party was no longer following the path laid down by his father.

Lobo's comments come amid reports in the section of the media, which suggested that Lobo was being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls in 2022. Lobo has served as a BJP MLA from the Calangute Assembly constituency since 2012.

Lobo has also been lobbying with the BJP as well as other political parties to field his wife Dellilah, from the adjoining Assembly constituency of Siolim.

"There are rumours that ML will not get a ticket and his wife wants to contest from Siolim. If the rumour is true, we will come to know. There are some persons in the party who want me, some who are in high places do not want to give me a ticket. They are scared of my shadow.

Let the party clear the air," he said, adding that he is in touch with leaders from other political parties namely the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress.

