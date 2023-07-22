BJP own MLA calling Biren Singh's govt complicit: Congress

New Delhi, July 22 The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP for the ethnic violence in Manipur saying that now their own MLA is saying that the N Biren Singh-led BJP government is complicit.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “BJP’s own MLA in Manipur is saying that the Biren Singh govt is complicit.”

He also attached an opinion piece of Manipur BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip alleging the same.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Even a video of May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur went viral on July 19 leading to widespread condemnation across the country.

The Congress has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking on the Manipur issue inside Parliament and also immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of the President’s Rule in the northesstern state.

The Opposition parties have raised the issue of Manipur on first two days of Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

On Thursday, on the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session the Prime Minister expressed his pain and anger over the Manipur incident and said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

He said: “This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared.”

However he went on to club incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) also in his statement.

“The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” the prime minister said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor