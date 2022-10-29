BJP president K Annamalai slams DMK leader for latter's "wrong" statements

Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday condemned the DMK leader Sadai Sadiq's derogatory remarks against women BJP leaders and said that the latter's comments were really wrong.

"What the DMK leader said is seriously wrong. I've spoken to Khushbu, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami Tadimalla. I appreciate Kanimozhi (DMK MP) for supporting (them) and condemning the DMK leader," Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai while addressing a media briefing.

He also tore into Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and said that the Coimbatore blast case was handed over to NIA only after four days.

"NIA is a professional Agency it finds cross border terrorism, from Tamilnadu also 2 or 3 officers also present in NIA. Governor has spoken clearly that Tamil Nadu police have done a clear investigation but after 4 days only Tamil Nadu Chief Minister took actions and gave the case to NIA," added Annamalai.

Earlier on October 27, Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai said that the Tamil soil has become a heaven for all anti-national elements to take refuge.

Speaking toin the wake of the car blast in Coimbatore on October 23, in which one person was charred to death, Annamalai said, "We are happy that the case is going to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The tentacles of this terror are much deeper. It has spread across Coimbatore."

"We are worried about the mindset of this government. The case was of such seriousness and ramifications but the state government denied admitting it and even forced the DGP to call it a cylinder blast... Such kind of thing never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu. We have never seen this kind of incompetent government, " the state BJP leader said.

( With inputs from ANI )

