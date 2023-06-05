BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, June 5 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP was provoking people in the state to misuse free electricity up to 200 units scheme.

"The BJP is asking people to use electricity without any restraint. We will ensure that the scheme is not misused and put brakes on reckless usage of electricity by the people," he stated.

He was addressing a function organised by the forest department on the occasion of the World Environment Day at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

"Our government has announced the scheme of free supply of power for the benefit of the poor and the middle class. We have allowed the people to use 10 per cent additionally to their previous year's consumption of electricity. The people have accepted this scheme with celebration and welcomed it," Siddaramaiah stated.

"But, the BJP party, rejected by the people, is provoking them to misuse the scheme and encouraging reckless consumption of electricity. This is anti-people. We are confident that conscious people of the state would not encourage them in this aspect," Siddaramaiah stated.

The Congress government has announced free electricity for all households up to 200 units in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised in the polls. The scheme will come into effect from July. To avoid the misuse, the government had stated that the average consumption of one year will be considered while giving free power. BJP has objected to it and maintained that this scheme should be implemented without any conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor