BJP putting pressure on me through IT raids: JD-U MLC

Patna, Feb 13 JD-U's Bihar MLC Radha Charan Shah on Monday accused the BJP, through Income Tax raids, putting pressure on him to join the party.

Shah is a prominent businessman of Arrah city and Income Tax Department conducted raids on 23 sites of his and seized Rs 1.42 crore cash. Sleuths have also found the financial transaction of Rs 200 crore of his company.

"If I am not paying income tax on my earnings, then the income tax action can be justified but I am paying tax regularly. There is not a single fake or illegal transaction I have done in my business. Everything is on record and it is in the domain of income tax. So, I have no tension of income tax raids in my houses and offices," he said.

"The BJP leaders are misusing the Income Tax Department to deliberately apply pressure on me to join their party. They are conspiring against me through IT raids. Why would the IT Department not conduct raids on BJP leaders. I have cooperated with the IT officials for the last 4 days," Shah said.

