BJP quashed Akhilesh's dreams of promoting mafia, letting terrorists free: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav by saying that BJP has quashed the dreams of the latter of promoting crime and the mafia and letting terrorists free.

"Akhileshji said that Yogi ji has destroyed everything. But we can say that Akhileshji's future has been destroyed. We have quashed his dreams of promoting crime and the mafia and letting free terrorists," Nadda said while addressing BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

"There was zero governance and high corruption during SP government. Today, there is good governance and honest government under Yogi Adityanath," he added.

In a veiled reference to income tax raids at premises of SP leaders, who are involved in the business of perfume, Nadda said, "Earlier, there was the odour of corruption, but now there is a smell of honesty. I will say this to Akhileshji that no matter how much itr (perfume) you apply, you cannot turn an odour into a sweet smell."

Taking a jibe at Congress on its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)' campaign to boost women empowerment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said, "Today, there are talks on 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon'. Who has asked you not to fight? However, when you had to fight for women, where were you? At that time, 11 crore women did not have toilets."

Nadda also remarked, "No other political party including Mayawati's BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's SP has the courage to take out 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh except the BJP."

Assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor