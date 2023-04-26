BJP rakes up Hindu word origin row ahead of K'taka polls

Belagavi(Karnataka), April 26 Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday raked up the Hindu word origin row in the district ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Secretary Satish Jarkiholi had stirred a controversy by stating that Hindu word has Persian origin and it means "slave" and "dirty".

While addressing a rally at Yamakanamaradi constituency represented by Jarikiholi, thr CM said he (Jarikiholi) is playing with the feelings of the people. "We have to get votes on the developmental works that have been carried out. It is not correct to play with people's emotions," he said.

"All the people have respect for their culture and heritage. That should not be challenged and hurt. This time, Yamakanamaradi seat will see a change and the BJP candidate Basavaraj Hundri should win with a margin of 25,000 votes," he maintained.

In November 2022, Satish Jarkiholi stoked a controversy at national level by stating that the word "Hindu" is not Indian. He further stated the word is "Persian".

While addressing a gathering at a function at Nippani town by Manava Bandhutva Vedike, he had questioned what is the connection between India and Persia? Hindu is not an Indian word at all. That is Persian. "How the word 'Hindu' went on to become ours needs to be debated," Satish Jarkiholi stated.

"From where the word Hindu arrived? Is this our's? The word is Persian belonging to Iran, Iraq and Kazakhstan. When things are like this, how can it become Indian? Look up in WhatsApp, Wikipedia, the word has arrived from Persia, it is not yours (addressing gathering)," he maintained.

Why is the word glorified? Why is it being glorified? This is not your word. If you know the meaning of this word you will be ashamed. It is dirty. I am not telling this, a swamiji is telling it and this is on a website. The word from a different religion, region is being imposed on us forcefully, it should be debated, Satish Jarkiholi demanded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor