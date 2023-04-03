BJP releases first list by April 10th; Congress expects a second list; JD(S) 2nd list likely to be published

As the election heats up, the selection process of candidates in political parties has intensified. Congress 124, JD(S) 93 candidates list published, and the second list is ready to publish. BJP is preparing to publish the first list by April 10, which is going to the innovative experiment of getting the name of the candidate through voting by the workers and office bearers. BJP has used an elaborate selection process to select candidates at the constituency level. The high command will take the final call.

For candidate selection for 224 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru state, BJP, which gathered opinion through voting on Friday, started a two-day marathon meeting with the core committee members of 39 organizing districts on Saturday. Discussions were held with leaders of about 20 union districts.This is the first time that the BJP has collected the opinions of the local workers, office bearers, and leaders about the possible candidates, and based on that, it has taken an effort to field a capable candidate. On 31st March 2023, two-three observers each went to 39 constituencies and collected information about potential candidates from 224 constituencies.

In each constituency, Shaktikendra, Maha Shaktikendra, Mandal office-bearers, district-state-national office-bearers in the constituency, corporators if there is a metropolitan corporation, mayor, deputy mayor, district-taluka panchayat ex-presidents, former vice-presidents on an average of opinions of 150-200 people were collected. Arrangements were made for each person to enter a maximum of three names and put the letter into a ballot box placed in front of the spectators. The Congress will announce its second list of candidates within three to four days. In the Committee meeting held on Thursday night under the chairmanship of Mohan Prakash, out of the remaining 100 constituencies, the names of individual candidates were finalized for 70 constituencies, and only in 30 constituencies, a list of two aspirants was prepared. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi's program scheduled for Kolar has been postponed. So, as mentioned earlier, the Congress Central Election Committee meeting will be held in New Delhi on August 3. The meeting is expected to approve the list of recommended individual names. Sources said that the 2nd list of candidates for 70 constituencies is likely to be officially published by Tuesday.