BJP releases list 30 star campaigners for 1st phase of UP polls

New Delhi, Jan 19 The BJP on Wednesday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh are named as the party's star campaigners for the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Sanjeev Balyan, General V.K. Singh, S.P. Singh Baghel, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also on the list of star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The BJP has also named Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, both the deputy chief ministers of state - Keshav Prasad and Dr. Dinesh Sharma as it's star campaigners for first phase of state.

Other names include Lok Sabha member Hema Malini, Jaswant Saini, Ashok Katariya, Surendra Nagar, Choudhary Bhupendra Singh, B.L. Verma, Rajveer Singh 'Raju Bhaiya', Kanta Kardam, Rajnikant Maheshwari, Mohit Beniwal, Dharmendra Kashyap, J.P.S. Rathore and Bhola Singh Khateek.

The first phase polling will be held in 58 Assembly constituencies of Western part of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has announced 109 candidates for 403 members of the UP Assembly. The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 107 candidates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur (Urban) Assembly constituency and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from the Sirathu Assembly seat in Prayagraj district. The BJP has denied tickets to 20 sitting MLAs in its first list. On Tuesday, the BJP had announced the name of two more candidates for Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

