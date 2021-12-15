BJP RS MPs protest Oppn's behaviour over suspension of 12 lawmakers

New Delhi, Dec 15 The BJP Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday protested against the Opposition which has been opposing suspension of its 12 lawmakers for the entire winter session.

Raising a question over the attitude of members who were suspended for creating a ruckus in the Monsoon session, BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly who took part in the protest in the Parliament premises, said that the suspended MPs are not even ready to apologise for their misconduct.

"They (suspended MPs) should personally apologise, because they cannot insult Parliament, she said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha said that the opposition has been continuously disrupting Question Hour and Zero Hour and not discussing BillS.

"It is our moral protest against the opposition which has been damaging the dignity and decorum of Parliament," he said.

"We demand that the Opposition should not show power where logic is required," he said.

