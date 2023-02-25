'BJP-RSS against reservation', says Lalu Prasad

Patna, Feb 25 RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who virtually joined the mega rally of the Mahagathbandhan in Purnia on Saturday, said that the BJP and RSS are against reservation.

"The BJP and RSS are hatching a conspiracy to revoke reservation in the country. We have to put up a united fight against them," Lalu Prasad said.

Addressing the rally virtually from Delhi, the RJD chief said: "It is good to see that all the seven grand alliance partners are sharing the same dais. Such unity will give an idea as to how the Mahagathbandhan is fully prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

"Due to the wrong policies of the BJP, the country is on the verge of a split. The BJP is not a political party, it is the mask of the RSS. The Centre functions as per the plans of the RSS.

"We have to fight together to save the country. No one would dare to break the country if we are united. But if we become weak, the country will get destroyed. We had stopped the 'rath' of RSS in Bihar. Whenever Bihar takes the initiative, its impact is seen in the country," he said.

