BJP-ruled civic body cheated Chandigarh residents: Congress

Chandigarh, Dec 17 The people of Chandigarh had elected the BJP in the last Municipal Corporation poll, but in return they got inflated bills, pollution and contaminated water, said a Congress leader on Friday.

The once 'City Beautiful' tagged was lowered to 66th nationally (score-wise) in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 results, said party national spokesperson Pawan Khera here.

"This is a shock for the residents of Chandigarh who once had shown confidence in the BJP but made their life miserable by bringing down the city on every civic amenity index," he told the media.

"The BJP leaders should first seek apology from Chandigarh people for their misdeeds committed in past six years and then seek their votes in upcoming elections.

"What has become of the City Beautiful now? It's beyond imagination to see its pathetic condition. Never ever the condition of roads has been so worse in the city. The garbage hills are so high that one can fancy falling of snowfall on it," said Khera.

In fact, he said, the BJP played with the sentiments of the people by taking them for granted and changed the basic narrative of this amazing city which was known as a Beautiful City all over world.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the municipal elections in Chandigarh on Thursday promised to make it the country's first slum-free city.

The party promised that the existing slum-dwellers will be given houses, besides preventing the construction of new slums. It also prioritised numerous welfare schemes for all, including women, youth, elderly and employees.

The civic polls for 35 wards will take place on December 24, and the votes will be counted on December 27.

