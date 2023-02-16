BJP scared of opposition unity, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 16 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday claimed that the BJP is afraid of opposition unity in the country.

Returning after meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav, asked to comment on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that opposition parties cannot become united, said: "Amit Shah can say anything but he and his BJP are afraid of opposition unity. I have met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and earlier met with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and discussed the current political issues of the country. We are continuously meeting with opposition leaders."

"I am going to Hyderabad for the inauguration of a new Secretariat building on Friday following the invitation of Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao," he said.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, JD-U national President Lalan Singh will also go to Hyderabad for the inauguration. Sources have said that some more opposition leaders will be assembled there and they would try to give a message to BJP about the opposition unity.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother and Environment and Forest Minister Tej Pratap Yadav slammed BJP for alleging Jungle Raj.

"BJP is trying to defame the Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar and hence they are saying Jungle Raj. The leaders of BJP are involved in murders in the country," Tej Pratap said.

Reacting on controversial JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha's statement that "Lalu Raj" will return when Tejashwi Yadav becomes Chief Minister of Bihar, he said: "We have Nitish and Lalu government in Bihar and it is giving jobs to unemployed youths."

