BJP set to retain power in Manipur for 2nd consecutive term

Imphal, March 10 The BJP, which won 19 seats and leading in 12 others in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, is heading for a returning to power in the state for the second consecutive term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's estranged ally Naga People's Front (NPF), which won and leading in five seats, has indicated to support the saffron party in forming the government.

As per the Election Commission's result and latest trends, BJP's another estranged ally National People's Front (NPF) and Janata Dal (United) secured and leading in nine and six seats respectively, two independent candidates won their seats while another is leading and Kuki People's Alliance, a local party, won two seats.

The main opposition Congress, which had become the single largest party in the 2017 assembly polls by securing 28 seats, won only four seats. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who won from his traditional seat Heingang for the record 5th time, told the media that the BJP would form the government with the support of the smaller parties.

"In consultation with the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), Home Minister (Amit Shah) and National party President (J.P.Nadda), the strategies and decision to make a coalition government would be decided," the Chief Minister told the media after offering puja to Shri Shri Govindaji Temple accompanied by BJP's National Spokesman Sambit Patra.

BJP's estranged ally NPP, which had won four seats five years ago, won and leading in nine seats this time. This time, the NPP and BJP's another estranged ally NPF had contested the polls separately and had fielded candidates against each other.

Among the notable candidates, former ministers and BJP nominees Thokchom Radheshyam Singh (Heirok), Nemcha Kipgen (Kangpokpi) won their seats.

Former three time Chief Minister (2002-1917) and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh (Thoubal), former speaker of the Manipur assembly Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh (Khundrakpam) and top Janata Dal (United) leader Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband) are also won their seats.

Ibobi's son Okram Joy Singh lost his Langthabal seat to BJP candidate Karam Shyam.

Counting of votes is underway across 16 districts in the state amid tight security, officials said.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal said there is a three-tier security arrangement in and around the vote counting centres and adjoining areas to avoid any untoward incident.

