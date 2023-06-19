BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, June 19 Apprehending its "misuse" by the Centre, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday asserted that the BJP was establishing a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Amritsar to get "political mileage".

"The BJP-Akali government is largely responsible for the widespread drug addiction in Punjab. When the BJP itself is involved in wrongdoing, what will its workers campaign for when they visit villages?" Singh tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the government was planning to open an NCB office in Punjab's Amritsar within a month.

"The Modi government is working towards delivering the nation from drug addiction and uprooting the drug trade within Punjab. To fight against drug addiction, an NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) office will be opened in Amritsar within a month, and soon after, BJP workers will start awareness campaigns against drugs in every village," Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday.

Prior to Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also criticised the BJP over the opening of the NCB office.

