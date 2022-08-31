BJP slams KCR for not calling on victims of botched-up FP surgery

Hyderabad, Aug 31 Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for visiting Bihar for politics instead of consoling families of four women who lost their lives in a botched-up family planning surgery in Ranga Reddy district.

Blaming the state government for the deaths, he demanded dismissal of Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

The four women died due to complications after undergoing Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL).

They underwent the procedure at the female sterilisation camp conducted on August 25 at a Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam.

They complained of acute gastroenteritis and died while undergoing treatment. Two deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to four.

After calling on some of the affected women undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Sanjay Kumar alleged that 34 women were operated on in one hour at the camp to create a record.

The BJP leader alleged that the authorities did not conduct even basic tests before the surgery. He slammed the Chief Minister and Health Minister for not calling on the victims.

"Instead of calling on the victims, the Chief Minister has gone to Bihar for politics," he said.

The BJP leader said since Harish Rao is the Chief Minister's nephew, he was not dismissed.

"KCR sacks only those ministers who do not belong to his family," he said.

He demanded that the government pay Rs 1 crore compensation each to the families of the deceased, adding they should also provide a job and a two-bedroom house to the families.

