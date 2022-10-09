BJP-SP face-off in UP bypoll

Lucknow, Oct 9 The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party are preparing for another face-off in the Gola Gokarannath by-election in Lakhimpur Kheri, scheduled to be held on November 3.

The Gola Gokarannath Assembly seat in Lakhimpur Kheri fell vacant following the demise of BJP MLA Arvind Giri last month due to heart attack.

The BJP has fielded the deceased legislator's son Aman Giri while the Samajwadi Party has named its former MLA, Vinay Tiwari, as the party candidate for the Assembly bypoll.

It will be the first bypoll in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party lost its citadels Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in June in parliamentary by-elections.

Tiwari had won the Gola Gokarannath seat in 2012, but lost in 2017 and 2022 to BJP candidate Arvind Giri.

Arvind Giri was elected from the Hyderabad Assembly constituency (the constituency does not exist anymore) in Lakhimpur Kheri district on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket in 1996, 2002 and 2007.

Then in 2017 and 2022, he was elected from the Gola Gokarannath constituency on the BJP ticket.

The Congress, according to sources, is unlikely to field a candidate in the by-elections.

"The party high command has not conveyed its decision on the by-elections and the party may not field a candidate this time," said a source.

The BSP is also expected to remain away from the by-election, which will narrow the fight between the BJP and SP.

Gola Gokarannath is one of the eight Assembly constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the by-election was issued on October 7. The last date for filing nominations is October 14. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

Polling will be held on November 3, while counting of votes will take place on November 6.

