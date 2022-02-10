BJP, SP help desks just a 'hand' away in Noida

By IANS | Published: February 10, 2022 07:00 PM2022-02-10T19:00:06+5:302022-02-10T19:20:07+5:30

Noida, Feb 10 Not a usual sight it was on Thursday when all the major rival parties of ...

BJP, SP help desks just a 'hand' away in Noida | BJP, SP help desks just a 'hand' away in Noida

BJP, SP help desks just a 'hand' away in Noida

Next

Noida, Feb 10 Not a usual sight it was on Thursday when all the major rival parties of the state just sat feet away to help the voters in distress.

The workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Bharatiya Janata PartyJanataBjp members of parliamentNational bjpParty officeUma prasad mukherjeeBharatiya janata party stateBharatiya janata party national president jp naddaBharatiya janata party nationalNationalist congress party state