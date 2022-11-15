BJP spokesperson sends defamation notice to AAP leader

New Delhi, Nov 15 Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday issued a defamation notice to AAP leader Naresh Balyan after the latter linked his name with the Mehrauli murder case accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

Naresh Balyan tweeted mentioning Shehzad Poonawalla's name and connecting it with Aftab Ameen Poonawala.

He tweeted, "What is the relationship between Aftab Poonawalla, who killed Shraddha Walker and cut her into 35 pieces, and BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla? People are raising their voice on social media media. People want to know, if there is no relationship, Shehzad Poonawalla then why are you running? Come to the media and give clarification."

Taking action against him, Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 has initiated criminal & civil proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon - copy of notice below."

The BJP spokesperson said, "If he doesn't apologise, matter will go to the court. First notice is issued that is the law so that's been done today. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon."

Aftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, chopped her body into 35 pieces, and disposed of them across the city near Mehrauli forest area for 18 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor