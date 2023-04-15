BJP stages protest march against KCR govt over "unemployment"

Hanumakonda (Telangana) [India], April 15 : The BJP on Saturday staged a protest march against the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government alleging "unemployment" in the state.

Bandi Sanjay, the chief of the BJP's Telangana unit, led the march flanked by many other prominent party leaders. A large number of people gathered for the march.

The march kicked off from the Kakatiya University campus and culminated at the foot of the Ambedkar statue.

A sizeable police contingent had been deployed on the route for the march Kakatiya University to the Ambedkar Centre ahead of the protest.

Speaking to , Bandi Sanjay said, "We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep fighting against this government."

"In the TSPSC issue, there should be an inquiry by a sitting judge and KTR (KCR's son and a state minister) should be sacked. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh each should be given to the unemployed youth," he added.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash alleged that Telangana State Public Service Commission papers had been leaked by people close to state minister KT Rama Rao and his father and CM, K Chandrashekar Rao, claiming that 30 lakh aspirants are still seeking jobs in the state.

"Their dreams have been shattered. We have approached the court and demanded immediate action taken against Rao. A sitting high court judge should be assigned to investigate the scam. Students who appeared for the exam should be compensated," the BJP leader said.

The next leg of his march will be from Mehboobnagar on April 21 followed by Khammam, for which the dates are still being finalised, said Subhash.

"I will be holding 10 rallies across the state which will concluded with a mega rally in Hyderabad," Bandi Sanjay told earlier.

"We have put forward three demands. IT Minister KT Rama Rao should resign following the paper leak. There should be an inquiry into this affair by a sitting High Court judge and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each should be released for all the students affected by the leak," Sanjay said.

The Telangana BJP chief was arrested by police from his Karimnagar residence late on April 4 in the paper leak case.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court on April 6. The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal.

