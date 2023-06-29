BJP steps up poll preparations, Nadda to hold region-wise meetings to shore up party's prospects

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Bharatiya Janata Party is stepping up its preparations for assembly and Lok Sabha polls with party chief JP Nadda slated to meet senior leaders from across the country for three days beginning July 6, sources said.

They said that the party has divided various states and union territories into three zones so that discussions can be held collectively while leaders can also give their specific suggestions. The region-wise meetings will be held in Delhi, Guwahati and Hyderabad.

Five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana - will face assembly polls later this year. BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said the party has classified the states and union territories into three zones - north, south and east for the purpose of meetings to evolve a cohesive and coherent strategy. The leaders will also be told about the election preparedness efforts to be undertaken in the states.

The sources said that the east zone includes Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The north zone includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep have been included in the south zone.

"The meeting for the east zone is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on July 6, while for the north zone it will be held in Delhi on July 7. Meeting for the south zone will be held in Hyderabad on July 8," a source told ANI.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, MPs, MLAs, party in-charges of these states, state party chiefs, those with organisational responsibilities and members of the national executive from the respective states in the region will take part in the meetings, sources said.

They said the presence of senior leaders at one place will help the party gain collective feedback from the grassroots and evolve the party's strategy in the light of evolving situation.

Opposition parties are making efforts to forge a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A meeting of opposition parties was held in Patna earlier this month and another meeting is slated for July.

