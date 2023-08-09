BJP takes potshots at Rahul ahead of his Rajasthan visit

Jaipur, Aug 9 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Tuesday criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over several issues including waiving of farm loans ahead of his scheduled visit to the state on Wednesday.

The former Congress president is scheduled to visit Mangarh Dham in Banswara district on Wednesday on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

Slamming the Congress leader, the BJP asked: "Will he seek any answer from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the promises made in the last assembly elections?"

Former state unit BJP president and ex-minister Arun Chaturvedi said: "Rahul Gandhi had promised to the people that if the Congress government is formed in the state, the loan of the farmers would be waived off. Will Rahul Gandhi tell if the loans of all the farmers have been waived in the state?

"Also, he had promised to provide employment for the youths. Will Rahul Gandhi tell about the 19 paper leaks that happened in Rajasthan? Whom will they hold responsible?" he questioned.

The BJP has also raised questions regarding the incidents of rapes happening in the state.

BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar said that when Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangarh Dham, "will he also go to meet the victim's family"?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor