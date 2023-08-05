BJP taught a befitting lesson: Assam Cong leader after SC stays Rahul's conviction

Guwahati, Aug 5 Assam Congress President Bhupen Bora on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and asserted that the Supreme Court’s stay order on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the Modi surname defamation case has taught the saffron party a befitting lesson.

Bora claimed that Gandhi earlier busted the unholy nexus between the much-talked industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this made the BJP desperate to oust him from Parliament.

“It was no doubt that a conspiracy was being planned by the BJP against Rahul Gandhi. BJP was very uncomfortable and fearful when our leader spoke on the Adani issue in Parliament,” Bhupen Bora said.

“The ruling party has used every tactic to stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking the truth. He was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for more than 62 hours.”

According to the Assam Congress leader, the BJP has been taught a hard

lesson by the Apex Court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said, "We have said from the beginning that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi to keep him away from Parliament. He did not insult the community at all. He only spoke about three thieves with the surname Modi.”

“A Gujarat court sentenced Mr Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case. His Parliament membership was dismissed due to the fact. But on what basis he was given the maximum punishment in the defamation case, the Supreme Court has raised the question,” Saikia said.

--IANS

