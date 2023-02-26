BJP to launch nationwide "One crore selfies campaign" tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will launch "One Crore Selfies Campaign" program tomorrow, a top BJP source said.

According to the BJP source, the program will be launched nationwide in all the districts.

While talking to ANI, a source of BJP said, "In selfie with beneficiary, they will take selfies with 1 crore beneficiaries. Similarly, we are going to launch a new app for providing information to beneficiaries and take selfies with them."

"The BJP will take selfies and details of beneficiaries like (the Ujjwala Yojana or the Ayushman Card Yojana) and upload them into the app," the source further added.

Talking about the procedure of the program, the source said, "For this, training will be given to BJP women wing workers about how to take a selfie with a beneficiary, and how to upload all their details. We will virtually provide training to our workers."

BJP's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are in full swing. The party's Mahila Morcha team is starting various programs to reach out to "Aadhi Aabadi", believing women voters are crucial if the party is to win the general elections.

"BJP does not work only for elections, but always remains connected with the society and works for the benefit of the society. That is why the party has started different programs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talks about the empowerment of women, saying that women should advance in every field. The party believes that the development of society is possible only with the development of women," the source said.

Notably, National President of the Mahila Morcha Vanithi Srinivasan said, "The One Crore Selfies campaign with Mahila Labharatis of the welfare schemes will be formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji government on February 27, 2023. Our beloved former Mahila Morcha National President and present-day Union Minister Smriti Irani has kindly consented to launch the program in Maharashtra on that day."

"All other states' district headquarters also shall organize the launch programs of "One Crore Selfies" on February 27 and shall invite union or state women ministers, MPs, and MLAs as chief guests at their respective events on that day. These events will happen simultaneously at 4 pm. BJP Mahila Morcha national office-bearers will also be touring different states to participate in these events. At least 500 Mahila Labharatis shall be invited to attend the event at yourlocation," she added.

Talking about the details to be kept in mind during the program, the national president said, "The Mahila Labharatis' photos should be taken only after seeking permission from them. The Mahila Labhartis should also be asked to share their name, the scheme from which they benefitted, and the district, and the state. State units should immediately organize training for party workers till Mandal level to download and use Namo App."

The "One Crore Selfie" with Mahila Labharatis campaign will continue for a year till February, 2024.

( With inputs from ANI )

