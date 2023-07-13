BJP to organize conference for Zila Panchayat heads, ADC presidents,members in every state with focus on LS Polls

New Delhi [India], July 13 : In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organize a conference of Zila Panchayat heads, Autonomous District Council (ADC) heads, panchayat members across the country where they will receive training from the senior leaders of the party.

"The members attending this meeting will be put to work by chalking out a detailed strategy on how to take the work done by the Modi government to the masses. A conference will be held with a group of 150 district panchayat members and ADC presidents in every state. If the number is more than 150, it will be divided into different groups," party sources told ANI.

BJP will hold a conference in every state of the country from July 13.

The party has set a target of completing the conference of district panchayat members, Autonomous District Council (ADC) heads, panchayat members in every province of the country before August 15.

BJP has given the responsibility to senior leaders Dushyant Gautam and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"To coordinate this entire program, the party has given the responsibility to two general secretaries. BJP's Dushyant Gautam and general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will coordinate for the district panchayat conference program,"sources said.

Party said that conference for the states will be divided into two groups.

"In the first group, there will be a conference of District Panchayat members and ADC presidents of Haryana, Himachal, Jammu Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," party sources said.

The second group will have states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli. The third group will have West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor