BJP uses corruption, dynastic rule narrative to counter Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi, Sep 4 Congress is soon going to launch a nationwide campaign in the form of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to protest against the policies of the BJP-led Central government.

During the last eight years, for the first time the Congress is going to run a nationwide campaign to corner the Modi government on a large-scale and the campaign will also include many veteran Congress leaders. However, instead of the Congress flag, only Tricolour will be used during this Yatra.

Starting from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will travel across 12 states and conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. This journey of nearly 3,500 km between Kanyakumari to Kashmir will last for 150 days, i.e., five months.

Through this yatra, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders will be seen targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, criticizing the BJP government and their main political target will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

The manner in which the Congress has invited the people from the civil society for this yatra as well as the general public, it is clearly visible that in the coming days, there may be bitter political attacks and counter-attacks between the Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has two big weapons corruption and dynasty rule to politically surround the Congress and its high command, i.e., the Gandhi family. The BJP may try to attack the Congress on many other issues, but the basis of all of them remains these two core issues. However, by raising these two issues repeatedly, the BJP has also raised its voice against many other regional parties as well.

It is clear that the more the Congress campaigns against the Central government, the more it will have to answer the BJP's allegations on corruption and dynasty rule, and the BJP on Saturday through its party spokesperson Sambit Patra cornered the Congress.

On Saturday, right from attacking Jawaharlal Nehru to the issue of National Herald scam, Patra while taking a dig at the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', called it 'Bharat Todo Yatra' and said that only those who can stop corruption can unite the country and it is ironical that the Congress cannot leave corruption, so it cannot even unite India.

Reminding the Congress that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were out on bail in the National Herald scam, Patra also said that this is not 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' but 'Gandhi Parivar Bachao Andolan'.

Quoting the biography of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta, to target the Congress on Saturday, the BJP even alleged that the National Herald case is not new.

Corruption has been going on in the National Herald newspaper since the time of the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru and since that time the Congress has been wrongly transferring its funds to this newspaper whose sole purpose is to glorify the Nehru-Gandhi family and campaign against their political opponents.

The BJP's political charge is that the opposition parties have every right to protest or oppose the government but first Rahul Gandhi must come forward and answer the allegations on corruption.

It is clearly visible from BJP's political pitch that in the coming days its veteran party leaders, spokespersons and even Union ministers will be seen cornering the Gandhi family from different forums and will also demand answers from them on many issues like the National Herald scam.

