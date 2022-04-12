BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh MLC polls shows people's faith in party's development model: PM Modi

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) clean sweep in the Uttar Pradesh biennial Legislative Council elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the party's victory is an expression of people's faith in BJP's development model.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, "Many congratulations to all the winning candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. This victory is once again an expression of people's faith in BJP's development model. Best wishes to Yogi Adityanathji's government and all the workers associated with the party organization."

After the thumping victory in the state assembly elections, the ruling BJP also gained a majority in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council for the first time.

"Today, BJP's thumping victory in the local authority Legislative Council elections of Uttar Pradesh has again made it clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The party had earlier already won nine seats unopposed in the Legislative Council. On Tuesday, the counting of votes took place for 27 seats of which BJP candidates won 24. BJP has now managed to win 33 out of 36 seats.

The three seats where the party faced defeat include Azamgarh, Varanasi and Pratapgarh.

Vikrant Singh Rishu, the son of ex-MLC and expelled BJP leader Yashwant Singh won from Azamgarh as an independent candidate. Annapurna Singh, wife of Brijesh Singh emerged victorious from Varanasi. Akshay Pratap Singh, a close aide of Raja Bhaiya, won from the Pratapgarh seat.

Some of the BJP winning candidates include Pragya Tripathi from Bahraich-Shravasti, Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli, Brijesh Singh Prinshu from Jaunpur, Ratanpal Singh wins from Deoria-Kushinagar, Ramchandra Pradhan Lucknow-Unnao, Angad Kumar Singh from Barabanki and Avinash Singh Chouhan from Fatehpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor