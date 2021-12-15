BJP wears 'religious spectacles' as election approaches: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party dons "religious spectacles" and that with elections drawing near the party was viewing everything on the basis of religion.

Speaking toafter addressing a rally here, Yadav said, "As elections approach, BJP wears religious spectacles and sees everything on the basis of religion."

The former chief minister claimed that the support of the people in the rally shows that there would be a change in the leadership of the state after the assembly polls slated early next year.

"If the people are here supporting us at 11 am, and the dates of the elections have not been announced yet, I thank the people who have supported us. This support shows that there would be a change," he said.

The SP chief further called for the Union Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra Teni to be suspended in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. This follows the development where an SIT of the UP Police submitted that the killing of four farmers and a journalist was "a pre-planned conspiracy" and that the violence leading to the deaths was "not an act of negligence or carelessness".

MoS Mishra's son Ashish, the main accused now faces attempted murder charges.

"BJP should suspend their MoS Home (Ajay Mishra). There should be strict action against the culprits in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," the SP leader said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor