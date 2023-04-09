"BJP will not return to power, Congress only alternative in Karnataka," says Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi [India], April 9 : Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that BJP would not return to power in Karnataka and Congress party is the only alternative for the state in upcoming Karnataka elections.

Congress leaders met at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy for the upcoming polls in Karnataka.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Randeep Surjewala addressed the media and said, "In our meeting, there were discussions regarding the electoral strategy for the Karnataka elections. Bommai government has failed miserably in Karnataka and they would not be able to come to power again. Congress is the only alternative now".

He further stated the future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the current BJP Government and Congress is their ray of hope.

"The future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the present government because of the recent scams in the state like PSI recruitment scams, assistant professor scams, bank recruitment scams, junior engineer scams and others. Congress party is their ray of hope," he said.

Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had said that there is no question of Congress coming back to power and BJP will get an absolute majority in the state.

"Congress says they will take back the reservation which we have announced. There is no question of them (congress) coming to power," he said.

"The double-engine government has done a good job in terms of infrastructure and others. People cutting across all sections have shown a great deal of support. I am sure that on May 13, BJP will get an absolute majority," he added.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor