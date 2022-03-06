BJP workers taken into custody in Mumbai after clashes with police

A clash broke out on Sunday between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and police outside Malvani police station in Mumbai where the interrogation of Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane was underway in connection with Disha Salian's death case.

Following the commotion, a few BJP workers were taken into custody.

Narayan Rane and son Nitesh appeared before Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with the Disha Salian death case. The interrogation lasted for around nine hours at Malvani police station.

"We were released only after I called Amit Shah. Our statement was recorded then that Disha Salian did not die by suicide but was murdered. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar provoked Disha Salian's mother after which she complained stating defamation," Rane told mediapersons while leaving Malvani police station after nine hours of interrogation.

"After the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called me twice urging me to say it was not a minister's car. This is an attempt to pressurize us," added the Union Minister.

The father-son due had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

On February 27, a case was registered against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian.

( With inputs from ANI )

