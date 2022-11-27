BJP works to a plan to neutralise anti-incumbency factor in MCD polls

New Delhi, Nov 27 Facing anti-incumbency, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to win the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections.

Be it the social media campaigning, workers on ground, door-to-door campaigns, roadshows, or the media interaction, the party is pushing hard neutralise the anti-incumbency factor.

Speaking to , Delhi BJP general secretary Ashish Sood said, "Yes their is anti-incumbency but at individual level not at party level... We were available (to serve the public) at the time when everyone was sitting in home during lockdowns. When people have categorised their own relatives or friends during Covid-19, we were collecting garbage from each house of Delhi. We kept the city clean and maintained hygiene to beat the pandemic."

"We have resolved the anti-incumbency (factor) at individual level by fielding the right candidate for right place," he added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenkashi Lekhi is optimistic with the work done by MCD in these years. She said, "We have done work in past and are still doing. We are reaching to the people with our report card."

On anti-incumbency, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, "We cannot ignore the fact of anti-incumbency. We cannot keep everybody happy but the the party is focusing on larger interests and this is our strong point. We work for the people, and for their welfare. There is anti-incumbency but more than that the people are in our favour. We will fend off anti-incumbency."

The BJP is trying hard to neutralise the anti-incumbency by cornering the AAP over corruption charges, Delhi pollution, and Satyendar Jain's purported videos among others.

In one of the purported videos, Jain was seen getting a massage. Another video showed Jain getting outside food inside his cell. In the third video, Jain was seen lying on his bed inside the cell and speaking with three men around him; one of them is seen sitting on a chair.

The series of video has intensified the war of words between the BJP and the AAP.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda also launched scathing attack on Delhi government while addressing a rally in Delhi's Patel Nagar. He challenged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to list the works done by AAP in Delhi.

The BJP has deployed several prominent leaders, including Union ministers, and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states on the ground to campaign for the party.

Apart from this, the social media war is also on between the two parties.

The MCD polls are scheduled for December 4, while the results will be announced on December 7.

